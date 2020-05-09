TheStreet Upgrades Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to B

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $6.93 on Thursday, reaching $113.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,876. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $165.26. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $12,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

