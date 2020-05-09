TheStreet Upgrades Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to B

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.
Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $6.93 on Thursday, reaching $113.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,876. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $165.26. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.20.
In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $12,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.
