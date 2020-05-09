Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:TTSH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 330,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92. Tile Shop has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

