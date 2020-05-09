TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) PT Raised to $1.90

TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $1.80 to $1.90 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 138.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of TORC Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

VREYF stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. TORC Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.