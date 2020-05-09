Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $41,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. FMR LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 14,117.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 251,012 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of TM stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.10. 216,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,459. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.29 and a 200 day moving average of $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52-week low of $108.01 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The company has a market cap of $171.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.