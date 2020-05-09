Trane (NYSE:TT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Get Trane alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.