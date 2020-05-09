Trane (NYSE:TT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Trane (NYSE:TT) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TT. ValuEngine raised Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Trane in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trane from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.
TT stock traded up $3.36 on Tuesday, reaching $84.39. 1,237,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,297. Trane has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.
Trane Company Profile
Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.
