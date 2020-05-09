Trane (NYSE:TT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Trane (NYSE:TT) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TT. ValuEngine raised Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Trane in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trane from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

Get Trane alerts:

TT stock traded up $3.36 on Tuesday, reaching $84.39. 1,237,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,297. Trane has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.87.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.