TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 968,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,005. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.83.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.84.

In other news, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $166,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

