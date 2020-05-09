Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ TRVI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,116. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TRVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.