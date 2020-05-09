TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 16,515 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.66. 1,614,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,742. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90.

