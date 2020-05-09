TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 165,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,612. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

