TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,040. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

