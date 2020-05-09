TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 715 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.55.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.76. 758,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $65.88. The firm has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.