TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 845 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 417,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,149,000 after buying an additional 48,584 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 70,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 52.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,481,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,904,000 after buying an additional 332,995 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on XEL. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

NYSE:XEL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,782. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

