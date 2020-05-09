TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 8,808 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,584,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,317,601. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

