TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $12,644,046.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,139,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,466,061,075.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,179,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $279.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.79. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

