TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,585,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in United Parcel Service by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,104,000 after buying an additional 1,796,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,799,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,343,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,419,000 after buying an additional 749,816 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $94.83. 3,395,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,728,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.34. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

