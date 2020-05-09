TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

TJX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,584,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,516,235. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

