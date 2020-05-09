TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 10,191 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 105.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 221.2% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.56. 1,519,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,384. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $95.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.