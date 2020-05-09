TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 15,561 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises approximately 3.7% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $144.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,037,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day moving average is $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

