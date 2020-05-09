TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCK. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,370.1% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 619,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 594,760 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,481,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 679,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 344,510 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,022,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after purchasing an additional 308,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,473,000.

Shares of BSCK stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.30. 424,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,822. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $21.41.

