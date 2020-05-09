TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $55.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,346,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra upped their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.