TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.03. 4,266,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274,922. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Cfra upped their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

