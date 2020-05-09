TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.2% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.57. 45,177,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,244,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

