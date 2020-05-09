TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $677,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.38. 540,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,629. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.09.

