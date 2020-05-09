TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after buying an additional 2,460,030 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,817,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,748,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.42. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $511.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.