TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

NYSE AMT traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.36. 1,879,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,211. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $260.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.71 and its 200-day moving average is $228.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,561. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

