TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 458.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,324,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Honeywell International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 12,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.91. 2,740,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

