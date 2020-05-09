TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 605.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,617,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 50,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 37,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $4.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.36. 31,413,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,833,313. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

