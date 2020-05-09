TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Unilever by 810.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,089. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UL shares. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

