TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,568 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 21,795 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 83,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Longbow Research cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.23. 3,135,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,511. The company has a market capitalization of $135.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.86.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

