TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.10. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $107.20 and a 12-month high of $168.31.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

