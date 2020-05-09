TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 1,867 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.50. 9,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,754. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $157.99 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.73 and a 200 day moving average of $211.26.

