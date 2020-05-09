TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 16,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $2,386,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 71.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $253,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average is $166.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

