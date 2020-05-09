TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 5,243 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd comprises about 1.3% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEA. Gainplan LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 62,326 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 369,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 442,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 62,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. 515,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

