TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 68,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

MYI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. 83,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,446. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

About Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

