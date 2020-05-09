TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,538 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,413 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 44,368 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

Walmart stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,900,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,066. The firm has a market cap of $345.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

