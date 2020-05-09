TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,005,000 after purchasing an additional 638,081 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 481,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,369 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.73. 2,825,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.40. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.71.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

