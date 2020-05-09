TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 2,327 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.4% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

VEU stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

