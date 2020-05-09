TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 344 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.50. 8,421,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,536,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.99 and its 200 day moving average is $243.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

