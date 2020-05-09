TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes $931,000 Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,297. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Trane in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

