Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Mizuho

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCOM. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a hold rating and set a $24.80 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.69.

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,296,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,105. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

