Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $34.32 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several research firms have commented on TRIP. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.91. 6,430,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,026. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.30. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,522 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,423 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 93,302 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,222.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265,762 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 245,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,223 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

