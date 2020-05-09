Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TACYY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

TACYY stock remained flat at $$6.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00. Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

About Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi

