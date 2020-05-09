UBS Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €4.40 Price Target

UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.12) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHA. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.44 ($8.65).

SHA traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €6.98 ($8.12). 586,338 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €5.79 and its 200 day moving average is €8.25. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

