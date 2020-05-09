Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on UL shares. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra upped their price target on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $93,240,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,793 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after acquiring an additional 938,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Unilever by 56.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,051,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after buying an additional 738,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Unilever by 1,178.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 262,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.88. 2,432,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,089. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29. Unilever has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

