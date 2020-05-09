United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

UFCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti reduced their price target on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $38,794.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 844.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFCS stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 61,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,167. The firm has a market cap of $663.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $53.68.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $271.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. Equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

