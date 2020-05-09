United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $202.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.08 million.
NASDAQ:UIHC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.48. 126,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.82. United Insurance has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $14.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -22.22%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on United Insurance from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
United Insurance Company Profile
United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.
