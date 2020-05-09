United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Increased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $3,576,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 57,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 42,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.83. 3,395,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728,977. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average of $108.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

