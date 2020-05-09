UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,196,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.26. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $270.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.