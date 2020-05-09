Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Upland Software updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

UPLD traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. 407,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $810.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. Upland Software has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $54.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

